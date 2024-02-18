Middays: Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour!

Jurassic World Live Tour

English Nick has the work force covered with tickets four tickets to experience Jurassic World Live Tour, happening February 23rd through 25th at Gas South Arena!

Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/19/24 - 2/22/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour, date TBD, at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.