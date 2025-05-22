Mandatory May-tallica Memorial Day Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to METALLICA

Metallica 800x419

Listen all weekend during the River 500 Memorial Day Countdown (Friday-Monday) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And one lucky winner will also be selected for our grand prize: Raid the Merch Booth for a dozen items and get upgraded GA tickets!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/23/24-05/26/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to METALLICA - M72 World Tour with special guest Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on June 3, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ARV: Minimum of $200.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!