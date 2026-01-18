97.1 The River has your chance to win tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Listen to 97.1 The River all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at State Farm Arena on January 31st at 7:30pm.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/19/26-01/23/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at State Farm Arena on January 31st at 7:30pm. (ARV: Minimum of $42.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group