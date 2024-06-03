Listen to The River for your chance to win Rolling Stones tickets!

Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are taking over The River! Listen all day Wednesday for the Rolling Stones to play, be caller 25 and you could win a pair of tickets to the The Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds on June 7, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Every winner will also receive a copy of the new Hackney Diamonds vinyl, the Rolling Stones first original studio album since 2005!

Tickets on sale now at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/5/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rolling Stones on June 7, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ARV: Minimum of $350.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.