Listen Middays For Your Chance to Win Thanksgiving Dinner from Murphy’s Atlanta!

97.1 The River has your Thanksgiving covered with dinner and a show! Listen Middays this week and you could win an amazing Thanksgiving Dinner from Murphy’s Atlanta plus, you’ll receive a pair of tickets to Mammoth WVF at the Coca-Cola Roxy on November 21, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Order your Thanksgiving To-Go Meal at MurphysAtlanta.com.

Tickets for Mammoth WVH on sale at LiveNation.com.

Meals will be ready to pick-up on November 22, 2023 from 11am to 6p and will include the following:

Dinner:

Butternut Squash Soup with Crème Fraiche and toasted Pumpkin Seeds (Seeds and Crème Fraiche packaged separately)

Mixed Green Salad with Apple/Pear/Blue Cheese/Cheddar Cheese/Toasted Walnuts all packaged separately

Roasted Turkey Breast Cooked and Sliced (Feeds 4 with enough for sandwiches for the next day)

Apple Cider Gravy

Cranberry Chutney

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Granola Topping (topping packaged separately)

Green Beans with 5 Nut Vinaigrette (vinaigrette packaged separately)

Brioche Stuffing with sausage

Choice of Pie:

Apple (nut free)

Pecan

Tollhouse

Pumpkin (nut free)

Gluten Free Dessert Option

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/13/23 - 11/17/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a Thanksgiving meal for four (4) from Murphy’s Atlanta and a pair of tickets to Mammoth WVF at the Coca-Cola Roxy on November 21, 2023. (Minimum ARV: $235.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

