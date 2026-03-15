Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to Yacht Rock Revue presented by 97.1 The River

Yacht Rock Revue

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Monday-Friday between 3p and 7p for your chance win a pair of tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River!

Set sail with Yacht Rock Revue on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Tune into the Afternoon Drive this week and you have the chance to win.

Tickets on sale now at Livenation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/26-03/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.