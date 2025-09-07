Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to Judas Priest & Alice Cooper!

JUDAS PRIEST AND ALICE COOPER

Judas Priest & Alice Cooper join forces for an epic tour across North America this fall!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3p and 7p for your chance win a pair of tickets to Judas Priest and Alice Cooper at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on September 18!

Friday’s winner will also win a meet and greet for themselves and their guest with Alice Cooper along with a SIGNED GUITAR!

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/08/25-09/12/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement Monday through Thursday. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Judas Priest and Alice Cooper at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on September 18. (ARV: Minimum of $98.00 based on seat location and availability). One (1) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement Friday. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Judas Priest and Alice Cooper at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on September 18, two meet and greet passes for Alice Cooper, and a guitar signed by Alice Cooper. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.