Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band!

Coral Reefer Band

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3-7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band: Keep The Party Going Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain park on July 18!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, March 20 at 10AM

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/26-03/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band: Keep The Party Going Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain park on July 18. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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