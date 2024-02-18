Listen to Kaedy Kiely for Your Chance to Win Tickets to Brit Floyd!

Brit Floyd

Rock out afternoons with Kaedy Kiely this week between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Brit Floyd - Celebrating 30 years of The Division Bell on May 25, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Get Tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/19/24-2/23/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Brit Floyd on May 15 at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (ARV: Minimum of $92.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.