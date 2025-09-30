Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to Blackberry Smoke!

Blackberry Smoke New Year's Eve

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Tuesday through Friday between 3p and 7p for your chance win a pair of tickets to Blackberry Smoke: Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens on December 31, 2025!

Tickets on sale October 3 at 10a at ClassicCenter.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/30/25-10/03/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Blackberry Smoke: Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens on December 31, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.