Listen to Kaedy Kiely for Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Black Crowes!

Black Crowes

Rock out afternoons with Kaedy Kiely this week between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Black Crowes for their Happiness Bastards Tour ‘24 to Atlanta on April 3 at The Fox Theatre! ✌ Don’t miss out!

Tickets are on sale this Friday at FoxTheatre.org

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/22/24-1/26/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Black Crowes on April 3, 2024 at The Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

