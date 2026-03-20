Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta Braves Home Opener!

Atlanta Braves

Braves fans, this one is for you!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3-7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Atlanta Braves Home Opener on Friday March 27th at Truist Park.

Tickets are on sale at MLB.com/Braves

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/20/26-03/26/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Atlanta Braves Home Opener on Friday March 27th at Synovus Bank at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $50.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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