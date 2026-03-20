Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta Braves Home Opener!

Braves fans, this one is for you!
Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3-7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Atlanta Braves Home Opener on Friday March 27th at Truist Park.
Tickets are on sale at MLB.com/Braves
Contest Line: 404-741-9797
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/20/26-03/26/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Atlanta Braves Home Opener on Friday March 27th at Synovus Bank at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $50.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.
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