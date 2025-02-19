Listen to Kaedy Kiely for your chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Kansas & 38 Special

97.1 The River Presents Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Wednesday-Friday between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws on June 21 at the Fox Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/19/25-2/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws on June 21 at the Fox Theatre. (ARV: $89.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

