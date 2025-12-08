Listen to English Nick for your chance to win tickets to Toto!

Toto

Listen to English Nick this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 2, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, December 12 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/08/25-12/12/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 2, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

