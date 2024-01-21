Listen to English Nick for Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular!

Pink Floyd Laser Spcetacular

Rock out with English Nick while you work this week and you could win four tickets the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on February 17 , 2024 at The Gas South Theatre! It’s the music of Pink Floyd like you’ve never seen it before so you won’t want to miss this show! Get all the info at LaserSpectacular.com!

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/22/24-1/26/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on February 17 at the Gas South Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $124.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.