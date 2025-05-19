Listen to English Nick for your chance to see him in Waitress the Musical at Aurora Theatre

Waitress the Musical at Aurora Theatre

Listen to English Nick on Monday and Tuesday between 10a and 3p for your chance to win FOUR tickets to see Gary Martin Hays and English Nick in Waitress the Musical at Aurora Theatre on Wednesday, May 21 at 8:00PM!

Tuesday’s winners will also get cocktails and appetizers with Gary and English Nick at Local Republic in Lawrenceville before the show!

Waitress the Musical, with songs written by Sara Bareilles, will be at Aurora Theatre from May 22–June 15.

Visit auroratheatre.com to learn more and get your tickets today.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

