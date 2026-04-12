Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to Willie Nelson & Family!

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson and his Family Band are on the road again!

Listen to Axel Lowe this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the legendary Willie Nelson & Family at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on April 23rd.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/13/26-04/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Willie Nelson & Family at Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on April 23rd. (ARV: Minimum of $97.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.