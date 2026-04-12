Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to the Roswell Music Festival!

Roswell Music Festival 2026 Art

Listen to Axel Lowe this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win two tickets to the 2026 Roswell Music Festival on April 18th in Historic Downtown Roswell.

Plus, 97.1 The River and Axel Lowe will be broadcasting live at the festival from 12pm-2pm!

There will be six bands performing between 1:00pm and 10:00pm in Historic Downtown Roswell. The music genre will be a diverse mix covering americana,classic rock, country, soul and indie/alt rock. The 2026 lineup will include:

- Grace Asbury

- Colton Bowlin

- The Sundogs’ Tom Petty Show

- Frankly Scarlet

- Lamont Landers

- Moon Taxi

Tickets are on sale now at RoswellMusicFestival.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/13/26-04/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Roswell Music Festival on April 18th. (ARV: Minimum of $50.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.