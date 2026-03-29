Listen to English Nick for your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam

Listen to English Nick between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a family pack of four tickets to Monster Jam on April 12 at EchoPark Speedway.

Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, action-packed excitement and big air, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/26-04/03/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Monster Jam on April 12th at EchoPark Speedway. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.