Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to James Taylor and His All-Star Band!

James Taylor September 18

Listen to Axel Lowe this Tuesday-Friday between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and His All-Star Band on September 18th at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, March 20 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/26-03/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to James Taylor and His All-Star Band on September 18th at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.