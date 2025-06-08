80s at 8am: Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to Howard Jones & Haircut 100

Howard Jones

Listen to Axel Lowe this week around the 80s at 8am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Howard Jones & Haircut 100 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on September 3!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/02/25-06/06/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Howard Jones & Haircut 100 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on September 3. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

