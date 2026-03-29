Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to Gov’t Mule!

Gov't Mule and Larkin Poe

Listen to Axel Lowe this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Gov’t Mule and Larkin Poe at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens on April 19th!

And one lucky winner will be upgraded to the “Where’s My Mule VIP Experience”!

Tickets on sale now at ClassicCenter.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/26-04/03/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Gov’t Mule and Larkin Poe at the Classic Center Theatre on April 19th. (ARV: Minimum of $104.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.