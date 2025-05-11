Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to the Georgia Renaissance Festival

The Georgia Renaissance Festival

Listen to Axel Lowe this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win four tickets to the Georgia Renaissance Festival, happening weekends now through June 2 in Fairburn!

Tickets are available online at GARenFest.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/12/25-05/16/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to the Georgia Renaissance Festival. (ARV: Minimum of $120) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

