Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to Bill Burr!

Bill Burr Atlanta Tour Dates

Listen to Axel Lowe this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see comedian Bill Burr on May 13th at The Tabernacle.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/26-04/10/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bill Burr on May 13th at The Tabernacle. (ARV: Minimum of $97.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.