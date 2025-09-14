Listen to Axel Lowe for your chance to win tickets to “Back to the Future: The Musical”

Back to the Future Musical

Listen to Axel Lowe this week between 6a and 10a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Back to the Future: The Musical at the Fox Theatre on September 23!

Tickets on sale now at BroadwayInAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/15/25-09/19/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s Back to the Future at the Fox Theatre on September 23. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.