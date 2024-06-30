Listen afternoons for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks!

twin peaks

Rock out afternoons this week between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks. No one does Happy Hour like Twin Peaks. Local craft beers and hand-crafted whiskey cocktails round out an adventurous drink menu second to none. And don’t forget about our 29-degree drafts!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Check out TwinPeaks.com for locations near you!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/1/24 - 7/5/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a one-hundred (100) dollar gift card for Twin Peaks. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.