Listen afternoons for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks!

twin peaks

Rock out afternoons this week between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks. No one does Happy Hour like Twin Peaks. Local craft beers and hand-crafted whiskey cocktails round out an adventurous drink menu second to none. And don’t forget about our 29-degree drafts!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Check out TwinPeaks.com for locations near you!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15/24 - 7/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a one-hundred (100) dollar gift card for Twin Peaks. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!