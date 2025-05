Launch Party: StillFire Brewing and 97.1 The River’s Power Pilsner on May 9

STILLFIRE BREWING POWER PILSNER

Join 97.1 The River at in Downtown Suwanee StillFire Brewing as we launch our new beer collaboration: Power Pilsner!!

WHERE: StillFire Brewing343 US-23Suwanee, GA 30024

WHEN: Saturday, May 9, 4-7p

ABOUT POWER PILSNER: Available in May at Stillfire Brewing’s Tap Room in Downtown Suwanee, this easy-drinking American Lager will have you rockin’ out with the perfect balance of clean, crisp flavors.

Drink responsibly!

Crafted in partnership with The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.