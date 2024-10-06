Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Listen to Kaedy this week and you could win two tickets to Tedeschi Trucks Band on November 15 at the Fox Theatre.

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

TWO SHOWS: Friday, November 15-16, 2024

Tedeschi Trucks Band are a Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse that holds the well-deserved reputation as one of the best live acts touring today. Led by husband & wife, guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi - hailed as “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), the 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band is known globally for their unmistakable sound and world-class musicianship that seamlessly blends distinctive genres of American music.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/7/24-10/11/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Tedeschi Trucks Band on November 15 at the Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $58.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

