Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to see “The Naked Gun” before anyone else!

THE NAKED GUN

Listen this week between 3p and 7p for your chance to win two passes to the ADVANCE SCREENING of THE NAKED GUN starring Liam Neeson!

It’s happening on Monday, July 28 at Regal Atlantic Station.

The Naked Gun is in Theatres August 1 .

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/14/24 - 07/18/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) passes to the ADVANCE SCREENING of THE NAKED GUN starring Liam Neesons. (ARV: Maximum of $30.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group