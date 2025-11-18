Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Motley Crue

THE RIVER'S ROCKIN' BIRTHDAY BASH: MOTLEY CRUE

Listen to Kaedy this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2026 Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Mötley Crüe: The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour with performances by Tesla & Extreme!

It’s all happening at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 12, 2026.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com Friday, November 21 at 9am.

The Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/18/25-11/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Mötley Crüe at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 12, 2026.(ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

