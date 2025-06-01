Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to Quaker State 400

Quaker State 400

Listen to Kaedy this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28.

Get your tickets for Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on June 28th on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/02/25-06/06/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28. (ARV: Minimum of $124.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group