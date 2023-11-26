Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Nate Bargatze!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see comedian Nate Bargatze for The Be Funny Tour! on December 10, 2023 at State Farm Arena!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/23 - 12/1/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Nate Bargatze on December 10, 2023 at State Farm Arena (Minimum ARV: $199.50 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

