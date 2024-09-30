Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham

Listen to Kaedy this week and you could win two tickets Comedian Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence tour on February 8, 2025 at the Fox Theatre.

After a long pandemic pause, Jeff Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in. That is, assuming he can convince his characters that they can no longer simply work from home.

Tickets on sale October 7 at 10am at FoxTheatre.org.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/30/24-10/4/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence tour on February 8, 2025 at the Fox Theatre4. (ARV: Minimum of $80.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

