Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Dollywood!

Dollywood

Rock out afternoons with Kaedy Kiely this week between 3p and 7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to visit Dollywood for the I will Always Love You music festival happening March 9 through April 14

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Clap your hands, stomp your feet and soak in the rhythm of Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Music Festival from March 9 - April 14! The I Will Always Love You Music Festival celebrates the art of songwriting with a dynamic, multi-genre blend of music. Sing along to Dolly’s biggest hits at one of three NEW shows debuting at the I Will Always Love You music Festival. Celebrate the art of songwriting at Dollywood’s newest music festival with THREE NEW shows, March 9 - April 14.

Tickets on sale at Dollywood.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/24 - 3/8/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of one (1) day tickets to Dollywood. (ARV: Minimum of $184.00 based on availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

    1-404-741-9797

