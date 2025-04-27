Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to Dollywood

Dollywood

Experience the splendor of springtime in the Smokies. Blooming to life in spectacular color, Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival celebrates the beautiful blossoms and fresh flavors of the season with larger-than-life Mosaicultures, unique foods, and captivating stage shows! Capture picture-perfect moments under our signature Umbrella Sky and hear inspiring sounds of springtime as live music fills the air. Celebrate spring with all your senses today.

Listen to Kaedy this week for your chance to win four tickets to Dollywood Theme Park!

Get tickets at Dollywood.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/25-05/02/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Dollywood Theme Park. (ARV: $368.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group