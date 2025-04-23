Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams

Listen to Kaedy every weekday until Friday, May 2 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches with Special Guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Gas South Arena on November 6.

Tickets are on sale May 2 at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/23/25-05/02/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches with Special Guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Gas South Arena on November 6, 2025 (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group