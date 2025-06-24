Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to The B-52’s and DEVO Cosmic De-Evolution Tour

B-52's

Listen to Kaedy this week for your chance win two tickets to the B-52’s + Devo Cosmic De-Evolution Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on October 25.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/24/25-6/27/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to B-52’s + Devo Cosmic De-Evolution Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on October 25, 2025 (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group