Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta Braves

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 8: A general view of Trust Park with "715" painted on the field in honor of the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715 home run for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets in the third inning at Truist Park on April 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) (Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Baseball is back and your Atlanta Braves are ready to fight to reclaim the NL East division title!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week (Tues-Thurs). You could win a pair of tickets to the Atlanta Braves Game at Truist Park on April 4 (Monday and Tuesday winners) or April 6 (Wednesday and Thursday winners)!

The Braves open at Truist Park with back to back series against the Miami Marlins April 4-6 followed by division rival Philadelphia Phillies April 8-10.

Every fan in attendance on April 4 and 5 will get a magnetic 2025 Season Schedule presented by Georgia Power. Sunday April 6 is the very first Kids Club Day, with a special Grand Opening for the brand new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park kids zone! There’s a Chris Sale “Triple Crown” giveaway for the first 5,000 kids, plus free popsicles, free airbrushed hats, and more!

Visit braves.com/promos to see all of the fun during the homestand and purchase your tickets!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/24/25-3/27/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Atlanta Braves Game at Truist Park on April 4 (Monday and Tuesday winners) or April 6 (Wednesday and Thursday winners) (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

