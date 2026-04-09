Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win tickets to 97.1 The River presents: Yacht Rock Revue

Yacht Rock Edited

Weekdays this week, tune into Kaedy Kiely between 3p and 7p for your chance win a pair of tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

PLUS winners will receive access to an exclusive acoustic performance on Friday, April 17th at 12 o’clock noon at 97.1 The River’s Midtown studio!

Thanks to our sponsor, Loud Security Systems.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/09/26-04/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Yacht Rock Revue, presented by 97.1 The River on April 25th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.