Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win Falcons tickets from the Georgia Lottery

The Georgia Lottery is giving you the chance to see your Atlanta Falcons take on the Tennessee Titans on August 15.

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Tuesday and Wednesday for your chance win two tickets to this pre-season kickoff game. It’s all brought to you by the Georgia Lottery! The Georgia Lottery is a proud sponsor of education in Georgia through Georgia’s PreK and the HOPE Scholarship programs.  When you play, Georgia students win!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/12/25-08/13/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!