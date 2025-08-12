Kaedy Kiely has your chance to win Falcons tickets from the Georgia Lottery

The Georgia Lottery is giving you the chance to see your Atlanta Falcons take on the Tennessee Titans on August 15.

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this Tuesday and Wednesday for your chance win two tickets to this pre-season kickoff game. It’s all brought to you by the Georgia Lottery! The Georgia Lottery is a proud sponsor of education in Georgia through Georgia’s PreK and the HOPE Scholarship programs. When you play, Georgia students win!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/12/25-08/13/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

