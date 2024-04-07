Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win $100 Gift Card to Smoothie King!

Smoothie King Dude

Rock out with Kaedy Kiely on your ride home from work this week for your chance to win a $100 Smoothie King gift card to try the new Dude Perfect smoothie! Smoothie King teamed up with Dude Perfect to create an epic new smoothie. It’s an epic blend packed with banana, pineapple, kiwi apple juice, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, frozen yogurt and turbinado. The Dudes got crafty with Smoothie King to come up with the PERFECT recipe. Get yours today in a collectible cup, for a limited time only.

Order online at SmoothieKing.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/24 - 4/12/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a one-hundred (100) dollar gift card to Smoothie King. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

