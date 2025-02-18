Join us for Wing & Rock Fest

Wing & Rock Fest 2025

Come hang out with 97.1 The River at Wing & Rock Fest!

Date: Saturday, March 22nd & Sunday, March 23rd, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday

Where: Etowah River Park - 600 Brown Industrial Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114 (Hwy 20 - Exit #19 off I-575)

DETAILS

If you’re a fan of mouthwatering chicken wings, bold sauces, and live music, the 2-day Wing and Rock Festival is a must-attend event! Now in its 18th year, this annual festival takes place at the scenic Etowah River Park in Canton, Georgia. This stunning 80-acre park features an open-air amphitheater and plenty of parking, making it the perfect setting for a weekend of food and fun. Recognized as one of the Top Festivals in the Southeast by Georgia Business Journal, Festival Rooster, and Parade Magazine, this FREE, family-friendly event offers something for everyone.

Savor the region’s best-tasting chicken wings from over 25 restaurants and food trucks, showcasing more than 75 delicious flavors of wings—grilled, fried, or smoked to perfection. Pair your wings with an ice-cold beer or a selection of cocktails while enjoying the festival’s stellar entertainment lineup. This year’s entertainment lineup includes multiple rock tribute bands, DJ Suspense and the School of Rock House Band.

Beyond the wings and music, the festival offers a variety of activities, including an Arts & Crafts Market, a Farmers Market, a Kid Zone, wing-eating contests, and the highly anticipated Best Wing Competition & People’s Choice Award for the best wings.

As the third-largest chicken wing festival in the country, the Wing and Rock Festival is set to draw over 15,000 attendees this year. Don’t miss out—grab your family and friends, and mark your calendar for this unforgettable celebration of wings, music, and fun!

Get all the details at https://www.wingandrockfest.com/



