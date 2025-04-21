Join English Nick for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, the world’s largest motorcycling charity event.

Classic and vintage style motorcycles will unite for men’s health on Sunday, May 18. The mission is to shine a light on the bikes, fashion, and ideals of a bygone era, all for a good cause.

Funds raised from the ride will be invested in both local and global prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs by the official charity partner, Movember.

Register for the Atlanta ride OR donate now at gentlemansride.com.

WHAT IS THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN’S RIDE?

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is an annual international charity event celebrating classic and vintage styled motorcycles and the dapper gentlefolk that ride them.

DGR unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. Inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit, Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024 tens of thousands of distinguished gentlefolk in hundreds of cities worldwide will don their cravats, tweak their moustaches, press their tweed and sit astride their classic and vintage styled motorcycles to raise funds and awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and men’s mental health programs.

WHAT IS MOVEMBER?

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale.

Since 2003, over 5 million people have joined the men’s health movement and have helped to fund over 1,200 men’s health projects that focus on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Movember creates positive change for men’s health by raising awareness and educating men year-round, and through our annual Movember fundraising campaign that takes place every November.

WHY MOVEMBER?

The state of men’s health is in a crisis. Simply put, men are dying too young.

Gender is one of the strongest and most consistent predictors of health. Globally, men die on average five years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons.

This has received little national, regional, or global acknowledgement

Register for the Atlanta ride OR donate now at gentlemansride.com.