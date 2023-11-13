Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to see guitarists Joe Satriani & Steve Vai for the “Satch Vai Us Tour” on March 27, 2024 at Atlanta Symphony Hall!

Tickets on sale Friday, November 17 @ 10am at TicketMaster.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/13/2023 2:00pm – 3/18/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “Joe Satriani & Steve Vai: Your Chance To Win Four Tickets!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about MArch 19, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Joe Satriani & Steve Vai on March 27 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.