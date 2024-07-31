Headed to Bret Michaels Parti-Gras? Bring a donation for FurKids!

Bret Michaels Furkids Tune in to BretMichaels.com or LiveNation.com the morning after the Superbowl, Monday, February 12, for more information and learn how you can get your tickets for these Live Nation Parti-Gras dates valentines day week. (Christine A Ellis - Michaels Ent)

If you are headed to Bret Michaels Parti-Gras this Saturday night, make sure you bring a donation for our friends at FurKids!

Most needed items: Canine and Feline pill pockets, Trash bags, Clorox wipes, Nyla bones, and puppy pads

Bret will be performing with special guests Don Felder, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm and Chris Janson on August 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.









About FurKids: Furkids, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for rescued dogs.

Each year, Furkids rescues more than 5,000 homeless and abandoned animals providing them with the best medical care and nurturing environment while working to find them a forever home. More than 600 animals are in the Furkids program today, in the Furkids shelters, 8 PetSmart and Petco adoption centers, and over 600 foster homes in the Atlanta area. Furkids also operates five thrift stores, which fund approximately 30% of their lifesaving work.