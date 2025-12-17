The Great StillFire Brewing NYE Party

The Great StillFire NYE Party

Dust off your dancing shoes and step back into the Jazz Age — StillFire Brewing is throwing the ultimate Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Bash!

While you’re there, try our locally brewed beer in partnership with StillFire Brewing, POWER PILSNER.

More info:

On Wednesday, December 31st, our taproom transforms into a full-blown speakeasy where the beer flows, the music swings, and the good times just won’t quit.

Live Jazz Band | 7–10 PMKick off the night with lively horns, infectious rhythms, and all the vintage flair of the era.

DJ Mad Hatter | 10 PM–LateWhen the clock strikes 10, the party shifts gears as DJ Mad Hatter takes over to spin the beats that’ll keep you dancing straight into 2026!

Dress to Impress!Come decked out in your best flapper fringe, pearls, pinstripes, and fedoras — we’ll have prizes for the best dressed!

No Cover ChargeThat’s right — entry is free! Just show up ready to raise a glass, make a toast, and celebrate with your favorite craft brews in hand.

Great beer, live music, and a crowd that knows how to have fun — there’s no better place to ring in the New Year than StillFire Brewing. Gather your crew, channel your inner Gatsby or Daisy, and get ready to let the good times ROAR into 2026!’

Drink responsibly.

Crafted in partnership with The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.