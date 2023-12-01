Furkids Cat Shelter Grand Opening with Kaedy Kiely

Furkids: December 9, 2023

Join Kaedy Kiely and the River crew on Saturday, December 9th from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Furkids Headquarters for the grand opening of the Fort & Michele Felker Cat Shelter!

Address: 5235 Union Hill Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

Tour our new shelter

Meet adorable cats and dogs available for adoption

Catch 97.1 the River as they kick off the heartwarming “12 Strays of Christmas” radio segment LIVE

Enjoy refreshments, giveaways and more!

The event will be happening from 11a-3p

Get more info at https://furkids.org/

Furkids is a nonprofit charitable organization that operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats, and Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for dogs. They also operate one of the only facilities in the Southeast dedicated to the care of FIV positive cats. The Furkids mission is to rescue homeless animals, provide them with the best medical care and nurturing environment, while working to find them a forever home. They heal the whole animal, physically and emotionally, restoring its health and its spirit.

Since its founding in 2002, Furkids has rescued and altered more than 55,000 animals since its founding in 2002. Approximately 1,000 animals are in the Furkids program today in the Furkids shelters, 10 PetSmart and Petco adoption centers, and more than 400 foster homes in the Atlanta area.

Want to volunteer with Furkids? Their volunteer programs are designed to restore the health and spirits of injured and homeless animals while providing healing opportunities for volunteers who are strengthened by the bond of love and care between humans and animals. Furkids is the only animal rescue organization in metro Atlanta that allows children of all ages to volunteer.

Visit furkids.org for more information.

