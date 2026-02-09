Foreigner is looking for a youth choir to perform with them at The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash!

FOREIGNER

Foreigner is looking for one local youth choir to perform with the band during “I Want To Know What Love Is” at 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash on July 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

If you are a parent or leader of a middle or high-school aged choir submit your video link (maximum of 4 minutes long) of your local, Atlanta-area choir performing an acapella version of “I Want To Know What Love Is”, for your chance to win!

Videos must be publicly accessible on a website such as YouTube, Dropbox, Google Drive, etc.

Prize Info:

An opportunity for up to twenty-five (25) members of their winning choir to perform during the Foreigner concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026, accompanying the band for a performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is” (the “Event”).

Up to two (2) chaperones may accompany the winning choir.

A $500 donation to the school chorus program

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

