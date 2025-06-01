Join 97.1 The River for Find Your Fire 5k and Freedom Fest! It’s all happening on June 21.
Run or walk- all levels are welcome! The 5k will include 3 red, white and blue beer stops and a full beer at the finish line.
- Registration includes a race medal, t-shirt and full 15oz. can at the finish line.
- Fun run for ages 12 and under includes race medal and craft root beer.
- All day Freedom Fest with dunk tank, fire station bounce house, contest for best dressed male, female and group
- Silent auction with Braves tickets, StillFire swag, gift cards to local restaurants, autographed sports collectibles and more
Proceeds benefit the Find Your Fire Foundation which support a number of non-profits throughout the year