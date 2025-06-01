Find Your Fire 5k and Freedom Fest

Join 97.1 The River for Find Your Fire 5k and Freedom Fest! It’s all happening on June 21.

Run or walk- all levels are welcome! The 5k will include 3 red, white and blue beer stops and a full beer at the finish line.

Registration includes a race medal, t-shirt and full 15oz. can at the finish line.

Fun run for ages 12 and under includes race medal and craft root beer.

All day Freedom Fest with dunk tank, fire station bounce house, contest for best dressed male, female and group

Silent auction with Braves tickets, StillFire swag, gift cards to local restaurants, autographed sports collectibles and more

Proceeds benefit the Find Your Fire Foundation which support a number of non-profits throughout the year

