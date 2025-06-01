Find Your Fire 5k and Freedom Fest

Find Your Fire 5k and Freedom Fest

Join 97.1 The River for Find Your Fire 5k and Freedom Fest! It’s all happening on June 21.

Run or walk- all levels are welcome! The 5k will include 3 red, white and blue beer stops and a full beer at the finish line.

  • Registration includes a race medal, t-shirt and full 15oz. can at the finish line.
  • Fun run for ages 12 and under includes race medal and craft root beer.
  • All day Freedom Fest with dunk tank, fire station bounce house, contest for best dressed male, female and group
  • Silent auction with Braves tickets, StillFire swag, gift cards to local restaurants, autographed sports collectibles and more

Proceeds benefit the Find Your Fire Foundation which support a number of non-profits throughout the year

Get all the info

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!